From Church Courting to Family Sacrifice: A Love Story Rooted in Faith
The Daniel Collins
The Daniel Collins
27 views • 8 months ago

Join us for a heartfelt journey through Edith Collins' inspiring love story, shaped by faith, community, and sacrifice. From a chance meeting at church to building a family grounded in Godly values, this episode is packed with wisdom and encouragement for anyone seeking to strengthen their relationships and faith.

Timestamps: 0:00 - Welcome and prayer
0:46 - How Edith and Bartholomew met at church
2:01 - Navigating strict parenting and courting
3:47 - Memories of soul-winning and church activities
5:29 - Balancing family, church, and personal sacrifice
7:54 - Moving to reunite her family and the power of a father’s presence
10:29 - God’s design for family and its impact on children
12:07 - How Edith’s example shaped future generations

If you’re inspired by this story, don’t forget to like, comment, subscribe, and share! Let us know in the comments which part of Edith’s journey spoke to your heart the most.

Keywords
christian testimonieschristian family valueschurch love storyfaith and relationshipssacrifices for familyraising children in faithgodly marriage inspirationfaith-based parentingfamily and faith storieslove rooted in faith
