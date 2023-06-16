© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
06/15/2023 Nicole on Wayne Dupree Podcast: CIA director William Burns made a secret visit to Beijing to prepare for the Biden administration's anticipated thaw in the frosty US-China relationship in May. Before appointed CIA director, Burns was the president of the Carnegie Endowment of International Peace, a prominent DC think tank hired 20 CCP high ranking government officials, including a colonel from the PLA.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang
06/15/2023 妮可做客韦恩·杜普里播客（Wayne Dupree Podcast): 美国中情局长威廉·伯恩斯5月份秘密访问北京，为实现拜登政府所期盼的解冻美中关系做准备。在被任命为中情局长之前，伯恩斯曾担任卡内基国际和平基金会的主席，这家著名的华盛顿智库聘用了20名中共高级政府官员，包括一名解放军上校。