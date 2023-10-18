BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Jordanians have gathered Again outside the US Embassy in Amman in Order to Express their Condemnation of Washington’s support for Israel
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1216 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
108 views • 10/18/2023

Jordanians have gathered outside the US embassy in Amman in order to express their condemnation of Washington’s support for Israel.

Adding:

ran FM calls for political, economic sanctions on Israel, trial of its leaders over Gaza strikes

🔹Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian has called on the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) member states to impose political and economic sanctions on Israel and set up a tribunal to prosecute Israeli leaders for their war crimes in the besieged Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah resistance forces shoot down Israeli military drone in Jeba’a region, south Lebanon

and

OIC condemns Israeli attack on Gaza hospital as 'organized state terrorism'

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) has condemned Israel's brutal attack on a hospital in central Gaza as an act of "organized state terrorism" and a "war crime."



Keywords
russiaisraelpalestineukrainegazalebanonrussianwest bankukrainiansmo
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy