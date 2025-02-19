In Malaya Loknya, FPV drones are working harder, minus many of Ukrainian vital equipment and some of its personnel amidst the relentless onslaught by the Russian Armed Forces, continue to pin down the sector. Sources released by military channel of Rassvet Group on February 16, 2025, show how the Marines and Airborne units, a barrage of attacks beat the enemy from Malaya Loknya area, from the early morning using kamikaze drones. A position of Ukrainian equipment in the yard of a residential house was wiped out by FPV, and the Ukrainian Paratroopers of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade will not be able to continue their mission in the settlement in Kursk region, which will open the way for a deeper Russian advance.

At the same time, fighting continues a little to the north of the settlement. The use of FPV drones continues to provide Russian forces with a strategic advantage, neutralizing Ukrainian assets with precision, apparently recently installed by a Kiev soldier. Later, the next FPV arrives at a warehouse, where Ukrainian troops are unable to take cover from Russian drone operators. FPV continued to target several Ukrainian vehicles, which maintained control of their defensive lines as pressure on their supply routes grew. The footage confirms precision strikes on three vehicles of various types, eroding Ukrainian resistance in the sector. The successful assaults on Malaya Lokhnya is in line with the wider Russian advance, the Ukrainian position is becoming more vulnerable, forcing a costly troop withdrawal or reinforcements, and the liberation of the settlement is expected to occur in the near future!

