Largest Volcanic blast of the year for the planet (Indonesia)
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
164 views • 04/18/2024


The largest volcanic blast of the year for the whole planet just occurred at Ruang Volcano, first reported up to FL630, then FL550 (63,000ft / 55,000 feet) 16k to 19k meters.


This blast occurred directly next to the warned area for a large earthquake this week.

In the most recent earthquake forecast, South Philippines into North Indonesia was warned for a very large earthquake based on deep M6.8 from last week.


Thus, as I said 9 days ago here:


the deep earthquake (M6.8 at over 220km depth) from last week was the sign we should watch both Kyushu Japan and South Philippines into Indonesia.


Today on April 17, 2024, both locations were struck, Kyushu Japan M6.4 and now this extremely large blast in Indonesia next to South Philippines border. Japan earthquake info here:

https://geofon.gfz-potsdam.de/eqinfo/event.php?from=rss&id=gfz2024hopa


Shared from and subscribe to:

Dutch Sinse

https://www.youtube.com/c/DutchsinseOriginal/videos

chemtrailspreppingsurvivalweather warfareearthquakesgeo-engineeringwind turbinesfault linesvolcanosstar fortshot spotsseismic activityoil wellshigh tension power linesearth tremorsfrack wellspump jacksgas pipelines
