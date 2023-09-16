BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Amazing Footage Exposing the Illusion of Convexity in Water
concave.earth
concave.earth
209 views • 09/16/2023

Joshua James Bolieiro (former flat earth believer, ZENITH ATLAS on youtube) uploaded this amazing video footage just weeks before his mysterious death. The camera is only about six inches above the water line, but when he zooms in, the seemingly impossible happens! 

Watch carefully and see how water acts just like we were taught in science class when measasuring volume of water in a beaker or other container. 

Thank you Joshua. It wasn't in vain. People will know the truth you exposed. RIP.

More information is available on my Patreon page. Most is free, but some work requires a subscription. Thank you in advance for your support!

www.patreon.com/concaveearth


flat earthhollow earthconcave earth
