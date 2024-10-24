Strategic Genocide, Tobruk Tragedy, MUNICH, Mengele, Papal “Arianism”, ABBA Nazi, “Sports”

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-10-22 Papal Racial Purity
Topic list:
* Johnny on motorcycles.
* “Operation: PEDESTAL”—the British push to save...guess what Mediterranean island.
* What was the REAL reason Rommel lost in Africa?
* This cessation of fighting at Tobruk proves how wrong “war” is.
* The Jesuit butcher of “World War I”.
* Johnny pays the price for being accessible.
* Flying Monkey David’s prayer request.
* MUNICH (Ingolstadt): the JESUIT birthplace of the “Third Reich”.
* Mengele, Munich and “Medicine”.
* Adolf Hitler: Rome’s puppet.
* Johnny’s fantasy about saving Germany.
* Operation: OYSTER proved in 1942 that “strategic bombing” was purposeful genocide.
* Reinhard Heydrich.
* Peter Lavenda can’t possibly get a pass for not knowing this.
* “Frida” from “ABBA”, a Lebensborn baby?
* Black women of the U.S. military will conquer space.
* How “sports” reinforces the most “toxic” tenets of “black culture”.
* How ear-rings and nose-rings mock their wearers.
* Johnny’s plan for Big Helliwood.
_____________________
