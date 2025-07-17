Open Border Treason

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Crying Fascism
* We were borderless for 4 years.
* The border is now closed.
* The same people who decimated our sovereignty — and want to destroy your country for their own gain — are now screaming that it is fascist to return to the way this country was run before Joe [Bidan]’s horrific [p]residency.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (16 July 2025)