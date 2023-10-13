🌊 Diverse Microplastics: A Marine Puzzle 🧩

Let's dive into the world of microplastics with Dr. Meredith Evans Seeley, a distinguished research biologist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

Her expertise is invaluable in understanding this captivating pollutant in my research on environmental contaminants!

Microplastics are like snowflakes, unique in their own ways. ❄️

Each one stands apart due to the different chemistries of the polymers they're made from and the various chemicals added to fulfill their functions, resulting in diverse breakdown patterns.

Guided by experts like Dr. Meredith Evans Seeley, our mission is to fathom their impact on the marine environment, a challenging endeavor given their inherent diversity.

