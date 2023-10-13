BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

🌊 Diverse Microplastics: A Marine Puzzle 🧩
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
21 views • 10/13/2023

Let's dive into the world of microplastics with Dr. Meredith Evans Seeley, a distinguished research biologist at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST).

🎙️ https://bit.ly/45OdQLM

Her expertise is invaluable in understanding this captivating pollutant in my research on environmental contaminants! 🌿

Microplastics are like snowflakes, unique in their own ways. ❄️

Each one stands apart due to the different chemistries of the polymers they're made from and the various chemicals added to fulfill their functions, resulting in diverse breakdown patterns.

Guided by experts like Dr. Meredith Evans Seeley, our mission is to fathom their impact on the marine environment, a challenging endeavor given their inherent diversity.

🎧 To gain deeper insights, listen to the full episode by clicking the link give in the description above.

Join us, alongside Dr. Meredith Evans Seeley, in our efforts to understand and safeguard our oceans! 🌊🌍

Keywords
microplasticsmarinepollutionenvironmentresearchmicroplasticresearchmarine environment
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy