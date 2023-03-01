EAST PALESTINE 🚆💥☠ INSIDE JOB 🚨 SABOTAGE 📽 THINKFREEFILMS

Thumbnail: ⁣https://twitter.com/DominaJust....itia/status/16303940





Eric F Coppolino

Feb 22

CLARIFICATION ON THE TOXICITY ISSUE TO ADULTS



Dioxin exposure is not like arsenic. For adults, most who react will start to feel sick; it’s distinctly “flu like” as I’ve had this. Some will get rashes, which is about the slow death of their liver. The rash is an indication of systemic poisoning.



But due to our greater body weight, adults can handle a little more, for a while. What it does to adults is create a kind of time bomb; miscarriages; infertility; hormone disruption; cancers; three generations of genetic damage (I have all of this either firsthand or from the companies own documents).



Children can get extremely ill and die. Animals — pets and livestock — can be killed immediately, along with wildlife. The birds are all gone from the whole area. So the smaller one’s body, the more it acts like an acute poison rather than a long-term disruptor of every system. And we all already bear a body-burden of the stuff, measured in parts per trillion in blood adipose tissue.



Dioxin is a trace contaminant of other toxins, like Agent Orange and PCBs. So it rides along with them, and is also created in a burn situation. We are witnessing a worst case scenario.





Thousands of tons (nine railroad cars of chlorinated chemicals) went up, and burned in proximity of other hydrocarbons (vegetables, wheat, motor oil, etc.) and so this turns the ordinary cargo into hazmat when they are burned together.





This is an extinction level kind of event. There are 125,000 farms in PA and OH. It will concentrate in the food and be shipped all over the world. The only potentially worse dioxin release in a single incident was the World Trade Center, and I don’t think it was bad, and much of that smoke blew out to see, adding to the background level in the oceans.



VfB

Feb 24

Excellent work, brother...I'm just wondering as to what company required the shipment of 5 railcars of vinyl chloride? Was it absolutely necessary for it to have taken the route it did, considering the dangers?



Eric F Coppolino

Feb 24



Thanks for reminding me - that is a very important question. the whole notion of shipping it around on a train is ridiculous.





⁣How many coincidences is too many coincidences?



0:00 Intro

0:06 Titanic

0:40 White Noise

1:16 Narrative

2:02 Off the Rails

2:40 Context

3:32 American Psycho

4:19 Predictive Programming

4:58 911

6:20 Strange Scientists Arrive

8:57 The Corporate Clean-Up

9:33 The Chemical Warfare Model

10:58 Expected Fallout

12:46 Corporate Shareholders

13:15 What Happens Next

15:43 DON'T ASK QUESTIONS!

18:35 Conclusion



