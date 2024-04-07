BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Enjoy Building Your Own Crunchy and Healthy Spring Rolls
Elaine Watkins
Elaine Watkins
182 views • 04/07/2024

These crunchy and fresh spring rolls are great when you want a whole lot of deliciousness without a lot the cooking. They are great for on-the-go meals, as well as a healthy meal on busy days filled with lots of flavors and textures and a whole lotta yum...particularly when combined with our favorite Almond Butter Dipping Sauce.

Be sure to check out the post that goes with this video over at https://elainewatkins.com/spring-rolls/


Music by Joystock - https://www.joystock.org

recipeplant basedwellnesshealthygluten freedairy freesoy freespring rollsdipping sauce
