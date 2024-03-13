Is Your Life All Jacked Up?

Everything in your life all jacked up, are you your own worst enemy, well, maybe it’s time to give God a try? Music by Send Rain

There is a Woman in The Bible whose life was jacked up to the point of death?

How did they catch Her in the act? This was a total setup and it meant death for this woman, she had no hope all was lost, well maybe not?

There was no one in this group of accusers without sin who was capable of casting the first stone at her, somehow Jesus was able to place severe conviction in their hearts? And no one knows what Jesus was writing on the ground?

The only one capable of judging her and casting the first stone was Jesus?

However; Jesus did not condemn her instead He gave her a second chance at life, and he told her “Go and sin no more”

