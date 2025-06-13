The Grid Falls: Humanity’s Final Stand Against the AI Beast (2097)

https://x.com/propandco?t=F5fu1-0RX22BLJVgQzF66w&s=09





This video examines the idea that the return of the gods—described in ancient scriptures, mythologies, and religious prophecies—is not symbolic, but a literal event that may already be unfolding. Across cultures and faiths, there is a recurring theme: powerful beings from the sky who once walked among humanity and promised to return. From the Book of Revelation’s white horse rider to the Mahdi of Islam, from the Jewish Messiah to the Hindu Kalki and the Buddhist Maitreya, these figures represent more than spiritual archetypes—they may point to ancient extraterrestrial beings known as the Anunnaki or Elohim.

Ancient structures such as the pyramids of Egypt, ziggurats of Mesopotamia, and other megalithic monuments are aligned with celestial events. These were not only sacred temples but astronomical markers, possibly designed to track planetary cycles and prepare for the reappearance of non-human intelligences. Time, in many ancient cultures, was not linear but cyclical—return was always expected. The gods were seen as part of a repeating cosmic rhythm, and their influence shaped early civilizations through advanced knowledge and direct intervention.