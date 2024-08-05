BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

RT News August 5, 2024 6AM GMT
thedeadgene
thedeadgene
1472 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
138 views • 9 months ago

Aug 5, 2024


Courtesy of rt.com



Mali breaks off diplomatic relations with Ukraine, and Senegal summons it's envoy after Kiev boasts of its support to West African militants. RT obtains footage that purports to show the recently-released Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan caught red-handed in acts of espionage. That's as Washington threatens Moscow with more sanctions in an apparent bid to whitewash the prisoner swap. In that major prisoner exchange, 10 Russians returned home. One of the former detainees has been recalling his experience in a US jail. Iran's President labels the assassination of a top Hamas official a 'big mistake', and pledges retaliation, as tensions in the region ramp up even further.

Keywords
russiawarukrainert
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy