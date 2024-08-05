RT News August 5, 2024 6AM GMT

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Aug 5, 2024
Courtesy of rt.com
Mali breaks off diplomatic relations with Ukraine, and Senegal summons it's envoy after Kiev boasts of its support to West African militants. RT obtains footage that purports to show the recently-released Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan caught red-handed in acts of espionage. That's as Washington threatens Moscow with more sanctions in an apparent bid to whitewash the prisoner swap. In that major prisoner exchange, 10 Russians returned home. One of the former detainees has been recalling his experience in a US jail. Iran's President labels the assassination of a top Hamas official a 'big mistake', and pledges retaliation, as tensions in the region ramp up even further.