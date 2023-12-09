Remember the Most Beautiful Black Girl in the World This Is What Happened to Her!

BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
12/09/2023

Jare Ijalana was born in Lagos Nigeria in January 2014. The family felt blessed with three stunning daughters who were also loving and fun. They never planned to search for stardom for any of the girls. But one photoshoot was going to change all of their lives forever. When a talented photographer posted some of the pictures she took of Jare and her sisters, everything changed. The photos went viral and Jare was called the most beautiful black girl in the world. But what happened to her? Where is she now and how did the pandemic affect her career? Come with us to find out.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EJ82tfiA9l8

