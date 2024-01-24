'INSANE' The Fed is TRYING TO HIDE this from you

Glenn Beck
Jan 23, 2024
The Federal Reserve and U.S. Treasury recently made a big change to their banking rules: Big banks will now be forced to use the Fed's discount window (which was previously only used as a last resort by struggling banks) at least once a year. The Fed tried to argue that the last economic crisis was spurred by banks that didn't know how to use the window — so this new rule will act as a fire drill. But former investment banker Carol Roth sees through their "absolutely insane" spin. Carol joins Glenn to explain what's really going on here: The Fed wants to hide from YOU which banks are in trouble and grab even more control over the market. But Carol also brings some good news: This audience recently helped accomplish two "massive" wins in the fight against ESG.
