God - The Infinite Spirit - Audio (02:55)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
John 14:26 NLT
But when the Father sends the Advocate as my representative-that is, the Holy Spirit-he will teach you everything and will remind you of everything I have told you.
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Urantia Book - Paper 008 - Introduction
8:0.3 (90.3) We are now face to face with the eternity origin of the Infinite Spirit, the Third Person of Deity. The very instant that God the Father and God the Son conjointly conceive an identical and infinite action — the execution of an absolute thought-plan — that very moment, the Infinite Spirit springs full-fledgedly into existence. ***Provided by: The Urantia Book Fellowship @ https://urantiabook.org