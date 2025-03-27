You Deserve a Corrupt Government – Here’s Why

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
You are not a victim of the system—you are its creator. Governments don’t impose tyranny; people accept it. Corruption thrives because the masses choose comfort over truth, obedience over responsibility. This video breaks down the brutal truth: if you want a better world, blaming the government won’t save you—you must change yourself first.