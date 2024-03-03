BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Session 6 - Courts, Codes, Statutes, Contracts
Free on the Land
Free on the Land
7 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
37 views • 03/03/2024

Learn about how codes and statutes are not "laws" and how they are associated with contracts and language.  Learn how codes and statutes apply only to corporations and how this is related to the Birth Certificate all caps name and contracting.  Learn what the 3 areas of jurisdiction are. Learn the difference between public "law" and public "policy".  Learn about the UCC.  Learn how are all caps name via the Birth Certificate is how the corporate governments get us all to contract with them

Keywords
constitutionmoneyadmiralty lawcommon lawgovernmentlawmaritime lawlanguagebirth certificaterepubliccontractstatutescodes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy