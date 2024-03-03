Session 6 - Courts, Codes, Statutes, Contracts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Learn about how codes and statutes are not "laws" and how they are associated with contracts and language. Learn how codes and statutes apply only to corporations and how this is related to the Birth Certificate all caps name and contracting. Learn what the 3 areas of jurisdiction are. Learn the difference between public "law" and public "policy". Learn about the UCC. Learn how are all caps name via the Birth Certificate is how the corporate governments get us all to contract with them