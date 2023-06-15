Quo Vadis





June 16, 2023





In this video we share Our Lady's Message to Pedro Regis for June 15, 2023.





Dear children, be faithful to the Call of the Lord.





Do not be an obstacle in the Plans of the Lord.





He expects much from you.





Listen to Me.





I have not come from Heaven to oblige you, but be docile to My Appeals.





Everything in this life passes away, but the Grace of God in you will be eternal.





You are walking towards a tomorrow in which few will honor the Holy Name of God.





Humanity walks in a sad spiritual blindness and I have come from Heaven to indicate to you the way of salvation.





Pray.





Only by the power of prayer can you understand My Presence among you.





Do not forget: You are in the world, but you are not of the world.





This is the message that I transmit to you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for having allowed Me to reunite you here once more.





I bless you, in the name of the Father, of the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Stay in peace.





In a similar message Our Lady told Pedro on March 26th, 2022 about the current spiritual blindness:





Dear children, do not forget: in everything, God first.





If man’s desire comes from an evil heart, he will not have God’s Blessing.





Tell everyone that when God speaks, He wants to be heeded.





Do not delay in answering the Lord’s Call.





Pray.





Only by the strength of prayer can you bear the weight of the trials to come.





Turn to Jesus.





Your victory is in Him.





Turn away from the world, and live turned towards Paradise, for which alone you were created.





Repent of your sins and seek the Mercy of my Jesus through the sacrament of confession.





The spiritual cure for humanity is in confession and in the Eucharist.





You are heading toward a future in which the treasures of the Church will be abandoned and great spiritual blindness will spread everywhere.





This is a time of grace for your lives.





Do not fold your arms.





This is the message that I give you today in the name of the Most Holy Trinity.





Thank you for allowing Me to gather you here once again.





I bless you in the name of the Father, the Son and the Holy Spirit.





Amen.





Be at peace.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jn1EG3DGl3c