Speaking In Tounges or Human Languages - which is which?
African Voice
African Voice
15 views • 05/14/2023

The issue of what happened in Acts 2 has been misinterpreted to the point where the issue is now clouded in absolute error. When the Holy Ghost fell upon the disciples of Yeshua, they spoke in human languages and NOT blah blah blah as we commonly see in churches today. Where did the mainstream pentecostal charismatic movement go wrong? What about prophecy? Is it prophecy to predict an election result? Is it prophecy to foretell a political leader's death? Is it prophecy to tell the colour of someone's underwear? Is it prophecy to tell someone's date of birth?

prophecyfuturetounges
