Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Germ Theory & Venom - Dr Andrew Kaufman Dr Tom Cowan Dr Monzo and Dr Bryan Ardis with Daniel Kristos on Ba'al Busters (02.21.2023)
channel image
CuresWanted
667 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
501 views
Published a month ago

Ba’al Busters welcomes Dr. Andrew Kaufman, Dr. Tom Cowan, Dr. Alphonzo Monzo, and Dr. Bryan Ardis to discuss the topic of Snake Venom, and how it fits in with the scientific method. Dr. Bryan Ardis defers to some “scientific” literature in order to establish his claims about treatments for Covid-19 and Snake Venom poisoning, but if you know Dr. Cowan and Dr. Andy, then you’ll know that they will have a few questions about that. Find out in this detailed discussion about health and “disease!” 

 

Check out Ba’al Busters: https://rumble.com/c/c-1121444 


Keywords
germ theorynicotinescientific methodandrew kaufmandr tom cowansnake venomdr bryan ardisvenom peptidesbaal bustersdr monzodaniel kristos

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket