Kropotkin's Critique of Capitalism! Part 4

This lecture examines Peter Kropotkin's assertion that production is a social endeavor, emphasizing the complexity of quantifying individual contributions within collective efforts like coal mining. The speaker explores themes of labor rights, the implications of ownership, and the interplay between personal initiative and market dynamics. Kropotkin's critiques of private ownership and production for profit are addressed, highlighting the tension between individual expertise and collective systems. The lecture argues for the necessity of recognizing personal contributions within economic frameworks, challenging the feasibility of Kropotkin's vision of a society without personal property.





GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND AUDIOBOOK!





https://peacefulparenting.com/





Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!





Also get the Truth About the French Revolution, multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material, as well as targeted AIs for Real-Time Relationships, BitCoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-Ins. Don't miss the private livestreams, premium call in shows, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!





See you soon!





https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2022