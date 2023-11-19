SEALs Beat Biden: Official Trailer

The Biden administration is still trying to crack down on over 250,000 brave American soldiers, sailors and airmen.





Led by Navy SEALs, and joined by fighter pilots, JAG officers, elite rescue swimmers, and thousands more, these patriots are standing up to the woke anti-American agenda that is destroying our armed forces.





Beginning in 2020 with unlawful COVID vaccine mandates, these men and women were severely punished for upholding their oath to support and defend the Constitution.





Now, many of these elite warriors are leading the fight to protect America from an extremist woke agenda that is breaking our national defense and using the military for social engineering.





Many have sacrificed their careers to lawfully defeat unlawful orders, protect the integrity of the military and safeguard the constitutional rights of the American people.





See the full film for free here:

https://sealsbeatbiden.com/