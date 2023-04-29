© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Уводя человека от Божьей идеологии, сатана обращает его в гуманизм, который далее деградирует до уровня материализма, утверждающего что материя есть Бог" - Мун Сон Мён.
When Satan influenced man away from a Godcentered ideology man turned to humanism, which has now further degenerated into the materialism which proclaims that matter is God.
Moon Sun Myung, May 15, 1977