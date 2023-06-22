BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
342) FIAT CURRENCIES ARE OVER - SUPPORT YOUR LAWFUL GOVERNMENT
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
#ClaireEdwards Uncensored
555 followers
126 views • 06/22/2023

Raw source: 6/19/2023 - Webinar by Anna Von Reitz : thtps://webinarsearch.americanstatenationals.org/index.php/june-2023/


35) General call ─ Unincorporated Lawful American Government : https://www.brighteon.com/34b1b6a3-e688-4635-bbc6-112ddf0f944b

37) Reply to Call 35) ─ Unincorporated Lawful American Government : https://www.brighteon.com/64913779-49a5-43e3-aefc-60d4e8fba8d2


February 22, 2023; by Anna Von Reitz | Regarding Recovery of All Global Assets that Originate from the Avila Family Trust : http://www.paulstramer.net/2023/02/regarding-recovery-of-all-global-assets.html


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

Keywords
fiat currencieslawful governmenttrade bank system
