Joey’s Jarring Big Boy Presser, Starring VP Trump, Prez Putin

July 12, 2024 - President Biden delivered a scary press conference that was supposed to bolster confidence in his ability to lead the nation now, and for the next five years. It was another embarrassing disaster. His public relations team made things even worse by promoting it as Biden’s “big boy” event. But the real *stars* were "Vice President Trump" and "President Putin" of Ukraine.

