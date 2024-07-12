BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joey’s Jarring Big Boy Presser, Starring VP Trump, Prez Putin
23 views • 10 months ago

July 12, 2024 - President Biden delivered a scary press conference that was supposed to bolster confidence in his ability to lead the nation now, and for the next five years. It was another embarrassing disaster. His public relations team made things even worse by promoting it as Biden’s “big boy” event. But the real *stars* were "Vice President Trump" and "President Putin" of Ukraine.

To support our work, or get the newsletter, go to:

LoriColley.substack.com

Lori’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. Subscribe for free to receive new posts. Or consider supporting my work with an $8 per month paid subscription.

From this episode: Mike McCormick exposes reasons Obama Chose Biden and why he can't get rid of him now. Starts at 30 minutes in: https://warroom.org/episode-3750-the-kamala-coup-against-biden/


politicsbiden press conferencesave act
