X22 REPORT Ep. 3123a - It’s Going To Be A Very Hot Summer, [WEF] Agenda Is Falling Apart

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3123a - July 25, 2023
Germany's economy is failing, this will spread to the EU. The [CB] and the Ds are pushing the Green New Deal by pushing the idea that the earth is warming, it is not, overall it is getting cooler. The conspiracy that the Biden admin wants to ban appliances is no longer a conspiracy. The battle between alternative currency and the [CBDC] has begun.
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
It’s Going To Be A Very Hot Summer, [WEF] Agenda Is Falling Apart
🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement
--> http://ketowithx22.com
Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!