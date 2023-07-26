X22 REPORT Ep. 3123a - It’s Going To Be A Very Hot Summer, [WEF] Agenda Is Falling Apart

X22 REPORT Financial News Ep. 3123a - July 25, 2023

Germany's economy is failing, this will spread to the EU. The [CB] and the Ds are pushing the Green New Deal by pushing the idea that the earth is warming, it is not, overall it is getting cooler. The conspiracy that the Biden admin wants to ban appliances is no longer a conspiracy. The battle between alternative currency and the [CBDC] has begun.

All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.

It’s Going To Be A Very Hot Summer, [WEF] Agenda Is Falling Apart

🍳 Hit your weight management goals faster with this #1 keto supplement

--> http://ketowithx22.com

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!