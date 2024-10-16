BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Joe Biden insulted Netanyahu in unspeakable language? | Dibos Tv News
Dibos Tv News
Dibos Tv News
73 views • 7 months ago

#dibostv #newsupdate #international #news #internationalnews #banglanews #news #Goldsmith

নেতানিয়াহু কে অকথ্য ভাষায় গালি দিলেন জো বাইডেন? | Dibos Tv News
*******************************************
দিবস টিভি বাংলার ইউটিউব চ্যানেলে আপনাকে স্বাগতম।
এখানে আপনি দেখতে পাবেন দেশ ও দেশের বাইরের সমসাময়িক গুরুত্বপূর্ণ ঘটনাবলী নিয়ে বস্তুনিষ্ঠ ও বিশ্লেষণধর্মী প্রতিবেদন, দিবস টিভি বাংলার টিভি অনুষ্ঠান প্রবাহ এবং বাংলাদেশ ট্রেন্ডিং-এর সকল পর্ব।  নিয়মিত ভিডিও আপডেট পেতে এবং অনুষ্ঠান দেখতে সাবস্ক্রাইব করতে ভুলবেন না!
*************************************************************************************আমাদের সঙ্গে যুক্ত হতে পারেন:
ওয়েবসাইট : dibosnewstv.com
ফেসবুক : https://www.facebook.com/DibosTv
টুইটার : https://twitter.com/Dibostv
*************************************************************************************
Dibos TV News is the digital platform of Dibos TV’s news & current affairs airing in internet medium besides its mainstream 24x7 regular broadcast via IP throughout the world. Dibos TV believes in the fact that modernity is manifested in connecting with our eternal values. It believes in bringing the culture and belief of all ethnic, linguistic and religious background. Dibos TV also believes in open doors and windows, so that the world culture can mingle with ours freely and we can go forward, hand-in-hand, towards life’s greater glory.
*************************************************************************************
This Channel is Based on News and Current Affairs. The uploaded all contents are Made by our own team. Also Sometimes We are using some Third-Party materials where we have the specific authorization and permission to use this on YouTube.
*******************************************
Keywords
political, joe biden, foreign policy, netanyahu, relations, military strategy, strained relations, political controversy, middle east politics, gaza conflict, israel us, biden insults netanyahu, diplomatic tensions, harsh language, biden-netanyahu disagreement, rafah operation, bob woodward book, biden remarks, israeli strategy, unspeakable language, israel diplomacy, netanyahu reaction
