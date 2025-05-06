Janwillem de Kwaasteniet: Building Bright Horizon and Adventures in Entrepreneurship

Please welcome my friend Janwillem de Kwaasteniet to the show. He's the founder of Bright Horizon, which he started after visiting Medellin, Colombia. He’s got a great entrepreneurial story to share.





We go over how he started his first company, what it’s like being a long-term adventurer, and yes, why I jokingly call him an underwear model. Honestly, to me, he’s the Dutch version of Tim Ferriss. Except, unlike Tim, Janwillem speaks five languages, so there’s that.





We’ll be jamming on lifestyle design, aligning business with your values, and what it really takes to build cross-border businesses across places like the Caribbean, Latin America, and the EU. And, of course, we’ll explore the most important question of all: Why do you do what you do?





Janwillem, great to have you. Let's get cracking.





💬 Janwillem de Kwaasteniet Quotes From the Episode

"Wealth is about creating a healthy body, a healthy mind, and healthy relationships, love, spending time with your family, with your friends, and yeah and also money and work."





"I prefer to make less money with a factory where you have a good relationship with, than to make a shitload of money with a company that I don't like."





"With too much data, it fogs up your intuition."





📝 Show Notes





00:33 - Introduction and Entrepreneurial Backstory

03:18 - Launching a Business in Colombian Textiles

09:17 - Building and Scaling Bright Horizon

15:06 - Sustainable Product Experiments and Lessons Learned

18:58 - Lifestyle Design and the Freedom of Entrepreneurship

23:55 - Tim Ferriss, Mindset Shifts, and Redefining Success

28:00 - Purpose-Driven Business and Community Impact

30:20 - Daily Routine, Fitness, and Mental Practices

37:14 - Love for Latin America and Language Immersion

43:17 - Early Travel, Work Ethic, and First Ventures

49:35 - Language, Culture, and Learning Through Immersion

57:36 - Mentorship, Personal Growth, and Relationships





