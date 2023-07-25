Twitter is now 'X' - The TRUTH About THE LETTER 'X' That Musk DOESN’T Want You To Know!!!

According to a post on his social media page, Elon Musk, the owner of the company, announced that Twitter publications will no longer be called "tweets" but will be referred to as "X's" after the social media platform's renaming to X.



He also explained that he acquired Twitter to ensure freedom of speech and to accelerate the development of an all-encompassing application called "X."

The Musk stated that in the coming months, the app will introduce comprehensive communications & the ability to "have all finances at hand."

Musk emphasized that in the new context, "the name Twitter no longer makes sense, so it's time to bid farewell to the bird."

I'm sharing this video from Dan Dicks at 'PressForTruth'.



It is no secret that Elon Musk is obsessed with the letter X, he owns SpaceX, he called one of his cars the model X, he started and owns X.com, he named one of his sons X and his parent company ruling them all is called X Corp.

But why has he chosen this symbol and what could it possibly mean?

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth takes a deep dive looking into the letter X, it’s use in pop culture and its esoteric meaning among those who are familiar with ancient Babylon and their ideas of “transformation”.

