Fellow fighter Xiaoyacai calls on all fellow fighters around the world to fight against the bun (Xi): “CCP, you are doomed!”
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
3 views • 04/24/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2f84kn1f99

04/09/2023【 #FellowFightersVisitTheBaseofNFSC】The fellow fighter Huanxide Tudou from Himalaya Taiwan Farm with the younger generation of the NFSC Xiye, expressed their gratitude to Brother Seven (Mr. Miles Guo) and the Whistleblowers’ Movement. They wish for Brother Seven’s soon return and his family’s safety and health. And another fellow fighter Xiaoyacai calls on all fellow fighters around the world to fight against the bun (Xi): “CCP, you are doomed!” #FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang


04/09/2023【 #战友们参观新中国联邦基地】来自台湾农场的欢喜的土豆携爆二代喜爷，感恩郭文贵先生和爆料革命，祝福七哥早日归来，家人平安健康。与此同时，小芽菜战友也号召全球的战友吃包子、干包子：共产党，你玩球蛋了！

  #释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平



