The Myth of Low-Serotonin & Antidepressants - Dr. Mark Horowitz

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Mark Horowitz, MBBS PhD is a training psychiatrist and Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) and an Honorary Clinical Research Fellow at UCL. He runs the Psychotropic drug Deprescribing Clinic in North East London NHS Foundation Trust. Mark completed a PhD in the neurobiology of depression and the action of antidepressants at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London.
0:00 - Intro
2:45 - Rise in Antidepressants
4:07 - Disease Centered Model
7:17 - Drug Centered Model
8:59 - What do Antidepressants Actually Do?
10:28 - Antidepressants vs. Placebo
13:59 - Withdrawal
18:10 - Misdiagnosis
19:19 - Helping People Off Antidepressants
23:25 - Hyperbolic Tapering
26:45 - What Needs to Change
**Dr. Mark Horowitz's work. https://markhorowitz.org/ **Credits: https://afterskool.net/
*America's Manufacturing Opioid Crisis. https://www.brighteon.com/fc3d4abb-67fe-453c-a618-44d22c137f3a
*Killing Their Minds (We Are Our Own Worst Enemy). https://www.brighteon.com/ff10a729-280c-4413-a0af-250171cc7208
*Rudolf Steiner: Transhuman[ism] & The Soulless Mankind (1917). https://www.brighteon.com/17db3f4b-9bc8-451e-ba8e-372c876b10e0