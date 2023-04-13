BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Myth of Low-Serotonin & Antidepressants - Dr. Mark Horowitz
Think While Still Legal.
04/13/2023

Dr. Mark Horowitz, MBBS PhD is a training psychiatrist and Clinical Research Fellow in Psychiatry North East London NHS Foundation Trust (NELFT) and an Honorary Clinical Research Fellow at UCL. He runs the Psychotropic drug Deprescribing Clinic in North East London NHS Foundation Trust. Mark completed a PhD in the neurobiology of depression and the action of antidepressants at the Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience at King’s College London.

0:00 - Intro

2:45 - Rise in Antidepressants

4:07 - Disease Centered Model

7:17 - Drug Centered Model

8:59 - What do Antidepressants Actually Do?

10:28 - Antidepressants vs. Placebo

13:59 - Withdrawal

18:10 - Misdiagnosis

19:19 - Helping People Off Antidepressants

23:25 - Hyperbolic Tapering

26:45 - What Needs to Change

**Dr. Mark Horowitz's work.   https://markhorowitz.org/  **Credits: https://afterskool.net/ 

*America's Manufacturing Opioid Crisis. https://www.brighteon.com/fc3d4abb-67fe-453c-a618-44d22c137f3a

*Killing Their Minds (We Are Our Own Worst Enemy). https://www.brighteon.com/ff10a729-280c-4413-a0af-250171cc7208

*Rudolf Steiner: Transhuman[ism] & The Soulless Mankind (1917). https://www.brighteon.com/17db3f4b-9bc8-451e-ba8e-372c876b10e0



