Israel TERRIFIED: Yemen's Hypersonic HITS Tel Aviv, IDF on Edge as Iran Regroups w/ Prof. Marandi

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this episode, Prof. Mohammad Marandi analyzes how Yemen's Armed Forces have struck Israel hard amid Syria's downfall. While many have claimed Israel's position in the region has recovered from certain defeat, Prof. Marandi explains why this is a premature assumption. How big of a threat is Yemen's defiant strike capacity to the IDF?
Support the Channel:
👉 Patreon:
https://www.patreon.com/dannyhaiphong
Support the channel in other ways:
https://buymeacoffee.com/dannyhaiphong
Substack: chroniclesofhaiphong.substack.com
Cashapp: $Dhaiphong
Venmo: @dannyH2020
Paypal: https://paypal.me/spiritofho
Mirrored - Danny Haiphong
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/