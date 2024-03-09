© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian Ministry of Defense publishes footage of the destruction of the next (!) S-300 air defense missile launchers of the Ukrainian army using the Iskander OTRK missile. District of the city of Pokrovsk in the temporarily occupied part of the DPR.
Over the course of a month, the enemy's air defense systems and radars have been systematically destroyed.