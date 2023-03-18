BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Bedwench Song (Swirling Parody)
Your Thinking Friend
Your Thinking Friend
1 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
2 views • 03/18/2023

The Bedwench (Swirling Parody) Song is a parody of the swirling movement and poking fun at it by claiming it's just another version of Bedwenching.

For the REAL DEAL make sure you catch up and view The Bedwench Love Stories …

Make sure you visit us at www.YourThinkingFriend.com to find our videos and commentary.

Make sure you visit our distant cousin at www.CoonWatch.com and view The BedW*nch Love Stories and MANY other videos. 

Please note that CoonWatch.com is not a racist site.  It is simply a site by "black" contributors who shine the light on those who intend to harm the "black" race from within.

If you like my videos and want to support more content on this heavily censored, demonetized information on various Social Media sites: 

*******************************

** Donate to help us grow: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/blackfront 

*******************************

** Stay updated: http://eepurl.com/SF8E9 

*******************************

** Protect Yourself - Best Dashcam: http://amzn.to/2FrIU7j 

*******************************

My Social Media links. Come on over, love to have ya!

** Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/theXavierAsante 

** Twitter: https://twitter.com/XavierAsante 

*******************************

Websites:

** https://www.YourThinkingFriend.com 

** https://www.CoonWatch.com  (not for racists) 

*******************************

My Video Streaming Channels:

** Odysee::  https://odysee.com/@YourThinkingFriend  

** YouTube (Until Deleted):  https://www.youtube.com/@YourThinkingFriend/videos  

Keywords
lgbtlgbtqjesse lee petersonselloutbedwenchuncle tomalphabet peopleswirlingcoonwatchyourthinkingfriendxavier asantebedwenchingswirleryour thinking friendbuck dancingytftommy sotomayor swirlbedwench parodybedwench songswirling parodyswirling songmegyn markell swirling
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy