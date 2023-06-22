© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Sunday Service | Abundant Life In Jesus Christ...
You're dealing with the demonic. You're dealing with the enemy that's trying to come in, steal from your marriage, try to come and steal from your finances, try to come and steal from your joy, your peace. You rest, but God is saying "I've come, it's already done. I've come so that you may have an abundant life."
