© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“You are Becoming Part of the Issue…You are The Antithesis of What We Fought for Four Years” – Alina Habba Goes Off on Thom Tillis and Chuck Grassley for Cowardly Blocking Her Senate Confirmation
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/08/you-are-becoming-part-issue-you-are-antithesis
----------------------
Poll: Voters Want Trump To Do More To Drain The Swamp
https://conservativebrief.com/voters-trump-94508