Eat This Trolls! - Kyle Adams

Education in America is nothing but indoctrination!

We teach children NOT TO THINK, but rather to repeat claims made by pseudoscience, liars, and devils in disguise.

The art of regurgitating useless information labeled "Knowledge"

Kyle has a new channel, and his mission is to stop the pushing of pseudoscience onto children and claiming it as "Fact"





Because it's not!

I hope that you'll join him in his fight!





original video:

THAT'S NOT RIGHT!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwIKWGr3uCw





Kyle Adams @ABOLISH_NASA chennel:

https://www.youtube.com/@ABOLISH_NASA





Head over and like and subscribe!





Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!





Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692





Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker





BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/





RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0





UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503





Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw





You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503

This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)





Live and speak the TRUTH!