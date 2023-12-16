Eat This Trolls! - Kyle Adams

Education in America is nothing but indoctrination!
We teach children NOT TO THINK, but rather to repeat claims made by pseudoscience, liars, and devils in disguise.
The art of regurgitating useless information labeled "Knowledge"
Kyle has a new channel, and his mission is to stop the pushing of pseudoscience onto children and claiming it as "Fact"
Because it's not!
I hope that you'll join him in his fight!
original video:
THAT'S NOT RIGHT!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hwIKWGr3uCw
Kyle Adams @ABOLISH_NASA chennel:
https://www.youtube.com/@ABOLISH_NASA
Head over and like and subscribe!
Follow me on these other platforms, in case my channel should disappear!
Rumble Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://rumble.com/c/c-1268692
Brighteon Channel: America at War - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/conservativethinker
BitChute Channel: ConservativeThinker - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ZXtNxXBJURF4/
RoxyTube Channel: @TexasOutlaw503 - https://roxytube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Odysee Channel: Outlaw Productions - https://odysee.com/@ConservativeThinkingAmerican:0
UgeTube Channel: Texas Outlaw - https://ugetube.com/@TexasOutlaw503
Bastyon: TexasOutlaw - https://bastyon.com/TexasOutlaw
You can support the channel at: cash-app $TexasOutlaw503
This is as close as I can get to a can by the door ;)
Live and speak the TRUTH!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.