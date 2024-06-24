Russia (re)Building Alliances across the Globe - 25JUN24 - VETERANS TODAY

Listen to what Scott Ritter said about World War Three:

https://www.brighteon.com/ad38e35e-60bb-49a6-83e8-268348420074

Scott Ritter Gets Passport Taken on His Way to Russia:

https://www.brighteon.com/6ebf4e46-8cd6-4d26-862d-1784b870d74b

US Aircraft Carrier Eisenhower Escaped after Yemeni Attacks! (VIDEO)

https://www.brighteon.com/671c9309-9fc3-4c7e-9ea2-3605f5f3bd56

Checkout Delacabra Playlists for More Videos

Original article by Drago Bosnic:

https://www.vtforeignpolicy.com/2024/06/americas-strategic-nightmare-russia-rebuilding-alliances-across-the-globe/

For about two decades after the first cold war, Russia tried building close ties with the European Union, the United States and other countries of the political West. Obviously, ties to its old friends never died, but were essentially reduced in terms of practicality. Moscow didn’t want any sort of friction with NATO. Seeking to build a mutually beneficial relationship that would defuse tensions and create an atmosphere of peace and cooperation. However, the world’s most aggressive racketeering cartel had other plans. The NATO-orchestrated Georgian War of 2008 was the first direct clash between a Western proxy and the Russian military on the territory of the former Soviet Union. It opened a Pandora’s Box that escalated into another all-out war, this time in former Ukraine, one of the most prominent republics of the USSR that got hijacked by NATO back in 2014.



Since then, the Kremlin fully focused on building an alternative system that would give the world a chance to choose a far more sovereigntist path. However, even after 2014, Russia tried to ensure peace by promoting the Minsk Accords, but this too turned out to be yet another attempt to trick Moscow, as per the admissions of various EU “leaders” at the time, who openly stated that the goal was to give the Neo-Nazi junta enough time to prepare for a full-scale war with Russia. The rest is history (still in the making). Realizing that it cannot trust a single word coming from the mouth of any Western “leader”, the Kremlin launched a full-scale strategic counteroffensive on February 24, 2022. The special military operation (SMO) became a sort of litmus test of who exactly are Moscow’s friends and allies. And they certainly did not disappoint the Kremlin, on the contrary.



Apart from the multipolar world which officially remained neutral, but continued (or even strengthened) economic ties with Russia, the Eurasian giant rekindled ties with its old friends from the (First) Cold War. This is particularly true for North Korea, effectively a “pocket superpower” and the world’s only relatively small country that can obliterate large chunks of the US if the latter is ever foolish enough to try and attack it. However, Pyongyang is far from the only ally Russia could count on. President Vladimir Putin’s recent Asian tour showed that Moscow could count on others as well, as evidenced by his visit to Vietnam, where a number of important agreements were signed, effectively reestablishing the alliance between the two countries. Hanoi’s rapidly growing economy makes it one of the most prominent nations in Southeast Asia and the premier regional power.



Close ties with Iran also keep growing in virtually all aspects, be it economy, military, science and even space cooperation. The massive growth of the BRICS+ format further strengthens this process, while also promoting regional stability in the Middle East, which stands in stark contrast to the policies of the US-led political West. The continued bloodshed in the region is a direct consequence of decades of NATO aggression on any remotely sovereign country in the Middle East. Precisely because of this many are waking up and forming closer ties with Russia, be it Sudan, Egypt or numerous other countries across the region. This is also true for many other nations in Africa, where the “Wagner” PMC (private military company) is working closely with at least half a dozen countries, with the main focus on fighting NATO-backed terrorist groups.





















