Announcement: Starting a lecture series on Deep Ecology, Anti-tech, Anti-civ, etc.

I'm pleased to announce that I'll soon be starting a series of video lectures on deep ecology philosophy, anti-technology and anti-civilization theory, radical environmentalism, anarchy, etc. I decided to take up such a project because I see both: a demand and a necessity for such content to be made.
