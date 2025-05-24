💥Arab wedding vibes in Kiev tonight as air defense lights up the sky, engaging Russian drones & missiles

💥🇺🇦 Arab wedding vibes in Kiev tonight as air defense lights up the sky, engaging Russian drones and missiles.

Adding: Ukrainian channels claim Russia is using a new, more coordinated strike tactic during nighttime attacks.

According to them, a large number of drones maneuver over the city at varying altitudes to distract and confuse air defenses. While these drones are in the air, Russian forces reportedly launch ballistic missiles and send in Shahed drones flying at lower altitudes—around 1,000 meters—to overwhelm Ukrainian defenses.