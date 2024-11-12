World Government Now Forming 12/11/2024

Today we see that nine nations are in the process of falling or making big changes. Pastor Stan also shows us how World Government will form according to Bible Prophecy.

00:00 – Alexa Pure

03:02 – Forming World Government

07:14 – Bible Prophecy of World Government

24:32 – Our Sponsors



Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support