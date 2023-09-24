© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Destruction of a train with Ukrainian Armed Forces equipment somewhere behind enemy lines.
A Ukrainian railway train with armored vehicles of the Armed Forces of Ukraine north of Pokrovsk
Exclusive - The footage of the Russian Aerospace Forces striking a train carrying equipment of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is notable not only for the powerful explosion and panicked flight of personnel. To the right of the explosion site, a symbolic letter Z appeared for a few seconds.
As if the pilot left his signature.