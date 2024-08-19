BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tim Walz Returns to Nebraska and Tries to Avoid His Past
Real Free News
Real Free News
82 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
117 views • 9 months ago

Tim Walz returned to Nebraska to deliver a speech to a mostly clueless crowd of newly acquired unsophisticated supporters, most of whom are unaware about his hurried departure from the state, many years ago. He returned to the state that he fled, in the middle of the night, around 30 years ago under a growing swirl of allegations emanating from recurring and persistent rumors of the most heinous improprieties towards the most susceptible and dependent. This uncouth stranger only returned to the far eastern part of the state, for a few hours far away from the panhandle, that is clear out in Northwest Nebraska, where he left so many accusations unanswered so long ago. His short stay, in Nebraska to deliver a campaign speech, was one of few returns, if any, for the old grifter with a checkered and suspect history. The swindler has avoided the state of Nebraska since he escaped to Minnesota but along the way, and through the years, he was able to visit China more than 30 times. Tim Walz has circumvented Nebraska and his contentious past but has made his way to the communist nation to train and prepare for his future. One American state he avoids, one communist state he can’t stay away from, and, one past that is catching up to him.

https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/tim-walz-typical-nebraska-loser?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

#timwalz #timwalzreturns #timwalzexposed #timwalzpredator #vicepresident #harriswalz #2024election #timwalzvvicepresident #runningmate #vicepresidenttimwalz #minnesota #minnesotagovernor #traitor #timwalztraitor #predatorexposed #tocatchapredator #Chinese #Trained #Globalist #Lackey #HomeGrown #AntiAmerican #Communist #Infiltrator #nebraska #omaha #omahanebraska #timwalzspeech #alliancenebraska #valentinenebraska #westpointnebraska #2024election #tytpicalnebraskaloser #votenebraska #nebraskavote #visitnebraska #wedontdcoast #givingtuesday402 #idiot #loser #phony #terrible #worstever #moron #cheap #trick #stupid #fraud #jokes #joke #scumbag #whitetrash

Keywords
current eventsnewsheadlineslivenowinforeal free news
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy