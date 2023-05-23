New Tucker Carlson Biography: Some info cant wait til the release on Jul 18th 👀

This was retweeted by Tucker Carlson on Twitter: 👀

Chadwick Moore: For the last year, I've been writing the definitive biography of @TuckerCarlson, based on thorough research and 100+ hours of interviews.

But there's some info that can't wait for July 18: the scoop on why Fox canceled his show.

Here is what Moore says in full:

It has now been reported that his firing was a condition demanded by Dominion as part of the settlement with Fox. Although Dominion has denied this, my sources have intimate knowledge of the situation and they have assured me even before this news leaked that this is in fact the truth.

If that is true, it would mean that a small group of people who have a controlling interest in Dominion have managed to silence what is arguably the most important and influential conservative voice in the country.

Moore’s book on Tucker will be released on July 18th. Fans of Tucker can pre-order their copy at www.tuckerthebook.com.

As the Gateway Pundit reported, Tucker will soon be starting a new show exclusively on Twitter. Elon Musk praised the move and noted Twitter has been transformed back into an avenue of conversation and free thinking.

