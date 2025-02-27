BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
WHAT IS THE MEANING OF GOD IS LOVE?
RandyWatchReport
RandyWatchReport
6 views • 6 months ago

Affiliated to the dangers already named is the danger of underestimating the justice of God. The tendency of the modern pulpit is to strain out the divine justice from the divine benevolence, to sink benevolence into a sentiment rather than exalt it into a principle. The new theological prism puts asunder what God has joined together. Is the divine law a good or an evil? It is a good. Then justice is good; for it is a disposition to execute the law. From the habit of underrating the divine law and justice, the extent and demerit of human disobedience, men easily slide into the habit of underestimating the grace which has provided an atonement for sin.” Thus the gospel loses its value and importance in the minds of men, and soon they are ready practically to cast aside the Bible itself. {GC 465.3} 

Keywords
deathlovechristcrossjusticemercyfeelingsentimentalism
