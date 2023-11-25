Shoppers Weigh In On State Of Economy On Black Friday

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Black Friday shoppers try to score big deals this year but with Biden-Flation hanging over their heads, how much are they really willing to spend? One America's Chief White House Correspondent Monica Paige finds out. Take a look.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more update
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html