FBI Subverts Voter Fraud Investigation In Michigan: 2020 Police Raid Uncovered MASSIVE Voter Fraud

Stew Peters





August 10, 2023





The FBI once again let real criminals go uninvestigated and unpunished.

Former Army Captain and Afghanistan veteran Seth Keshel is here to talk about the bombshell report concerning Michigan voter fraud in the 2020 election.

Local police in Muskegon County, Michigan received a call about suspicious voter registration applications.

Their investigation led to a raid ofGBI Strategies where they found thousands of ballot applications, dozens of burner phones, incomplete ballot applications, and guns with silencers attached.

There was also a white board that read “weapons in the field”.

According to the former Michigan Secretary of State, as many as 800K voter applications were supplied to voters in Michigan.

This also was not a small time operation because there was evidence this organization was operating in several states.

The nationwide Democrat voter registration scheme shoots down the idea that we are going to be able to ballot harvest our way to a 2024 win for Republicans.

The U.S. Census Bureau inflates the populations of liberal states to allow them to keep electoral votes.

The U.S. Census Bureau diminishes population gains of Red states.

Until these election crimes are prosecuted and Republican legislature withhold electoral college delegates we will be stuck in a feedback loop.

For more detailed analysis of American voter fraud go to http://skeshel.substack.com

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com!

Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v36bhbd-fbi-subverts-voter-fraud-investigation-in-michigan-2020-police-raid-uncover.html