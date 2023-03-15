© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
After a Russian fighter jet collided with a U.S. surveillance drone earlier this week, both nations are pointing fingers; the finance sector is still reeling from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank; and a U.S. marine’s heartbreaking testimony illustrates the damage caused by America’s chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan. Also, The New American’s managing editor discusses why a recent agreement brokered by China between Iran and Saudi Arabia is a very big deal.
For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com